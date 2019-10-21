Three workers cutting grass killed after expressway truck collision

NATIONAL

Three workers who were mowing grass on the northbound side of the Jungbu Inland Expressway in Sanjgu, North Gyeongsang Province, were killed Monday after a traffic accident.Around 11:53 a.m., a 21-ton cargo truck crashed into two 1-ton trucks parked on the shoulder of the expressway. The two pickup trucks then overturned and slammed into the three workers, who were cutting grass next to the expressway. The three victims, identified by their surnames and ages -- Lim, 72, Lee, 72, and Kim, 53 -- died at the scene.The police suspect the driver of the cargo truck dozed off at the wheel and are investigating the accident.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)