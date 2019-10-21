Go to Mobile Version

[Photo News] Omani Embassy raises cultural awareness

By Kim Bo-gyung
  • Published : Oct 21, 2019 - 16:54
  • Updated : Oct 21, 2019 - 16:54


RAISING CULTURAL AWARENESS – Oman’s Ambassador to South Korea Mohamed Alharthy (first row, third left) and Corea Image Communication Institute President Choi Jung-wha (first row, fourth left) pose for a photo after an event held at the Omani Embassy in Seoul, Oct. 15. Alharthy gave an introduction on Oman, including its more than 5,000-year-old culture. during the event organized by CICI which also included a presentation by Geum Key-sook, a professor at Hongik University, on the beauty of hanbok and her creations for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. Ambassadors of Morocco, Chafik Rachadi; Russia, Andrey Kulik; Jordan, Adel Mohammed Adaileh, Tunisia, Nabih El Abed; and Qatar, Mohammed Ahmad Al-Hayki, attended the event. CICI


