[Video] A mix of ‘nogari’ and beer in Euljiro, Seoul

Euljiro has emerged as one of the most popular districts in Seoul thanks to a host of unique pubs, cafes and shops. A distinctive vibe resonates through its narrow alleys, best known for their old print shops.
The Korea Herald’s interns visited Manseon Hof, a popular spot in Euljiro that is going strong on social media. Thanks to its surging popularity, thirsty hordes usually begin to appear early in the evening.
The pub’s signature dish is “nogari,” or dried pollack, which is priced at just 1,000 won (about 85 cents). Along with a glass of draft for 3,000 won, it’s perfect for a light night out.
Check out the video to experience this “peculiar” side of Seoul before you make a visit to Euljiro.
Video script by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)
Video shot and edited by Kim So-mee (soming105@heraldcorp.com)