NATIONAL

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk (Yonhap)

Prosecutors on Monday filed an arrest warrant for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s wife Chung Kyung-shim, on charges of forging an admissions application document for their daughter’s acceptance into a medical school and obstruction of official business.Chung is also under suspicion of insider trading, embezzlement and withholding evidence.By Choi Si-young ( siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com