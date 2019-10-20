Bill to tackle university admission fraud to be tabled

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A ruling Democratic Party lawmaker plans to submit a special bill on reviewing university admissions of lawmakers’ children early this week.The move comes amid public uproar over fairness in university admissions triggered by allegations that the daughter of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk enjoyed extra privileges.The bill, which Rep. Park Chan-dae of the Democratic Party will be submitted this week, stipulates the creation of a 13-member special investigation committee. The National Assembly speaker will appoint committee members -- including professors, judges, prosecutors, lawyers, high ranking officials and education specialists.The investigation should be completed within this year, which can be extended once for up to six months.Those who fail to cooperate in the probe without legitimate reasons -- such as not appearing for questioning more than three times -- or impede it will be liable to up to 10 million won in fines.If the allegations are found to be true, the committee can ask the prosecution for a criminal investigation and demand the Education Ministry open an inspection into the officials and the academic institutions involved.“Lawmaker’s children should be the first to be investigated and we could consider submitting a separate bill together with other parties if we were to add high-ranking official,” Park was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.“The independent special investigation committee aims to address the allegations, create an ideal university admissions system and promote transparency and fairness of the system to restore public trust,” he said.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)