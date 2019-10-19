‘Cho Kuk’s resignation did not douse ideological flames’

NATIONAL

As controversies surrounding his family peaked, Cho Kuk resigned as justice minister on Monday, but protests continued, both for and against President Moon Jae-in’s key aide.



A pro-Cho group called Gaegukbon -- a Korean acronym for People’s Brawl Movement Headquarters -- kicked off its 10th demonstration at 5 p.m. Saturday, this time in front of the National Assembly in Yeouido. Its former gatherings took place at the prosecution office district in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul.



Two days after Cho’s Cabinet departure on Wednesday, the group said it would resume rallying “every Saturday for an indefinite period” outside the parliament building, flip-flopping last week’s announcement that Oct. 12 would be its final demonstration.







Protesters gather at the boulevard before the parliament building’s main gate on Saturday. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

Protesters wave banners with faces of Cho, Moon and Roh. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)

Conservatives led by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party hold an anti-government rally in Gwanghwamun in Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)