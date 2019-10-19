FAO projects N. Korea's food situation to worsen in Q4

NATIONAL

The UN Food and Agricultural Organization forecast North Korea's food situation will worsen in the fourth quarter due to Typhoon Lingling and African swine fever, a US broadcaster reported Saturday.



Citing the FAO's Early Warning Early Action report on food security and agriculture released Thursday, the Voice of America said North Korea is among nine high-risk countries that face further food shortages in the October-December period.







Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

The FAO picked drought, natural disasters, such as typhoons, and African swine fever as the main factors that will worsen the North's food problems.The UN agency called on the international community to provide humanitarian aid to North Korea as the communist nation's agricultural production fell to a five-year low this year.In May, North Korea reported its first ASF outbreak at a farm near its border with China to the World Organization for Animal Health. (Yonhap)