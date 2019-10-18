Go to Mobile Version

WORLD

LATEST NEWS

Mexico says son of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested

By AFP
  • Published : Oct 18, 2019 - 11:26
  • Updated : Oct 18, 2019 - 11:28

MEXICO CITY (AFP) -- Mexican security forces on Thursday arrested one son of jailed drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman in an operation that triggered fighting in the western city of Culiacan, Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said.


(AFP)

Ovidio Guzman is one of the sons who have assumed control of part of the notorious cartel run by their father until he was extradited to the United States in 2017. (AFP)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114