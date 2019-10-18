S. Korea elected to 5th term on UN Human Rights Council

NATIONAL

United Nations Human Rights Council (AP)

South Korea was elected Thursday to a fifth term on the United Nations Human Rights Council.In a vote by the UN General Assembly in New York, South Korea was elected to serve a three-year term starting in 2020.From the Asia-Pacific group, Japan, Indonesia, and the Marshall Islands were also elected to the panel."As a member of the Human Rights Council, we plan to take the initiative in international discussions on human rights and actively participate in international efforts to respond to human rights crises around the world," South Korea's mission to the UN said.The council is made up of 47 UN member states and seeks to promote and protect human rights around the world, while addressing human rights violations and making recommendations on them.The General Assembly elects members based on candidate states' contribution to the promotion of human rights and their voluntary pledges and commitments in that regard.South Korea previously served as a member in 2006-2008, 2009-2011, 2013-2015, and 2016-2018. (Yonhap)