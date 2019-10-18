BTS to issue remake of 'Make It Right' featuring Lauv

ENTERTAINMENT

A new version of K-pop boy band BTS' song "Make It Right" featuring Lauv will be released Friday afternoon, the band said.



The remade version of the BTS song, which comes from its latest album, "Map of the Soul: Persona," will be released at 6 p.m. (Korean time) through major online music distributors in and outside of Korea, the band said on its official social media accounts.



The new version has revised lyrics and vocals. American singer-songwriter and producer Lauv wrote some of the new lines and contributed a layer of his "delicate and soft" voice, adding to the song's sentimentality.







(AP)

The song's original has appealed widely to fans across the globe after beloved English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran joined in the song-making process.The original, a heavy R&B track, was sung with a breathy, closed mic quality, giving out the air of being next to the singers."BTS, in harmony with Lauv's vocals, presents a different allure from the original," the band's agency Big Hit Entertainment said of the remix.Along with the song, BTS will unveil a new music video matching the song -- a montage of clips featuring BTS' performances of "Make It Right" during their recent world tour, "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself."Lauv is the latest global artist BTS has collaborated with. The band has previously worked with Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and the Chainsmokers.BTS is scheduled to put on three days of concerts, set for Oct. 26, 27 and 29, in Seoul as the final, local leg of its world tour. (Yonhap)