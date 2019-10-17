Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Senior NK military official in Beijing to attend regional security forum

By Yonhap
  • Published : Oct 17, 2019 - 16:34
  • Updated : Oct 17, 2019 - 16:35

A senior North Korean military official arrived in Beijing on Thursday, apparently to attend a regional security forum to be held next week.

Kim Hyong-ryong, the North's vice defense minister, was seen arriving earlier in the day at the Beijing international airport on an Air Koryo flight from Pyongyang.

The trip appears aimed at Kim attending Xiangshan Forum, a regional security forum, to be held in Beijing from Sunday through Tuesday.


(AP)

China has held the forum every year since 2014 to counter the Asia Security Forum, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, which is led by western countries.

South Korea reportedly plans to send an official to the forum, raising the possibility of a meeting between the two Koreas on the sidelines of the event. (Yonhap)





The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114