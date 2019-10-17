[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

LIFE&STYLE

Everland theme park is presenting a horror-themed party “Horror Club: Fear the Night” on each Saturday of October.The event, held as part of its annual zombie-themed festival “Blood City,” will feature DJs like Bequz and Cream, along with performances by rock band Devil’s Rock.Around 100 staff are dressed as zombies, clowns and monsters, creating a Halloween vibe. Photo spots are set up at various places, including at the recently unveiled Raptor Ranger attraction.Some of the most popular attractions, including T-Express, have a horror theme as well.For more information in Korean, English, Chinese or Japanese, visit www.everland.com.Gwangju International Kimchi Festival will be held to promote one of the famous locally produced specialties, kimchi.At the Gwangju Kimchi Town, related programs like cooking experience, art gallery, kimchi market, and other entertaining events are being held. Also, the Presidential Prize will be awarded for the Kimchi Master Competition held along with various hands-on programs.The festival does not charge for admission, although separate fees may apply for some programs.It will be held 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Oct.25-27For more information in Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, visit kimchi.gwangju.kr.Seongup Folk Village, the heart of Jeju Island’s folk customs, will host a cultural art festival on Saturday and Sunday at Nammun Plaza.The festival aims to preserve the traditional culture and customs as well as to provide entertainment to visiting tourists.It is open to visitors of all ages.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, call travel hotlines at 1330. The homepage (70ni.seogwipo.go.kr) is only in KoreanBusan One Asia Festival will be held Oct.19-25 throughout the Busan area.The programs for the festival includes K-pop concerts, hip-hop and EDM concerts, K-pop star showcases and other events. It is open to visitors of all ages.Varying charges apply for some programs.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit bof.or.kr.The Mindungsan Eulalia Festival is taking place in the Mindungsan area in Gangwon Province.Events include weekend mountain climbing, talent contests, Arirang singing contests, eulalia music concerts, a gateball competition and eulalia photo exhibitions. There are also opportunities to taste local food, write postcards and try mountain horseback riding.It is open to visitors of all ages, from Friday until Nov. 10For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.jeongseon.go.kr.