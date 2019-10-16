Macallan releases Edition No. 5 in new color

BUSINESS

Macallan has released a new whisky called Edition No. 5, in collaboration with the Pantone Color Institute, to demonstrate its craftsmanship and pioneering design, importer Edrington Korea said Wednesday.Inspired by Macallan’s natural color spectrum, the Pantone Color Institute developed a new color it has named “The Macallan Edition Purple” for the first time in the world, and applied it to the packaging of the latest whisky product, it added.The color symbolizes the whisky brand’s intense and captivating image that attract loyal customers and collectors around the world. A master distiller handpicked genuine American oak casks to produce the single malt that carries an aroma of sweet caramel and a spicy fruit scent, it said.“As casks play the most important role in the maturation of our peerless spirit, only American oak casks were selected for both their natural color and depth of flavor. The result is a wonderfully spicy whisky with a rich and intense aroma,” said Macallan whisky maker Sarah Burgess.The company held a tasting event at Westin Chosun Hotel in Seoul later in the evening to celebrate the launch of the whisky. Edition No. 5 has an alcohol by volume of 48.5 percent and is priced at 230,000 won ($194).By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)