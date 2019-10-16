S. Korea, Australia hold vice-ministerial talks on bilateral ties

NATIONAL

Senior diplomats of South Korea and Australia held talks in Seoul on Wednesday and discussed joint efforts to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including economy and regional security, the Australian Embassy in Seoul said.Yoon Soon-gu, deputy minister for political affairs at Seoul's foreign ministry, met with his Australian counterpart, Richard Maude, deputy secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade's Indo-Pacific Group, the embassy said in a release.Officials from defense ministries of the two countries also attended the meeting.During the talks, they discussed ways to promote economic opportunities and enhance cooperation in the defense field and people-to-people exchanges, the embassy said in a release.They also discussed recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, reaffirming their commitment to working together toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea and toward stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, it added. (Yonhap)