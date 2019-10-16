Korea’s largest lithium-ion battery show kicks off

South Korea’s three leading battery manufacturers LG Chem, Samsung SDI and SK Innovation took part in the show to boast about their technological prowess by installing sizable exhibition booths that displayed a range of products from small batteries for IT devices and automotive solutions to energy storage systems.
|Visitors take a tour of LG Chem’s booth at InterBattery 2019 kicked off at Coex, southern Seoul, on Wednesday. (LG Chem)
A war of nerves between LG Chem and SK Innovation that are in a legal dispute over job poaching and patents was felt at the show as they presented the history of their battery development and technological competitiveness.
LG Chem highlighted at History Zone that it has been investing in research and development of batteries for the last 25 years since 1995 and focused its efforts on electric vehicle batteries since 2000.
To show off the EV battery business, the company exhibited Jaguar’s i-Pace and Volvo’s XC60 equipped with its batteries.
Meanwhile, SK Innovation claimed it embarked on EV battery development in 1991, although it is a relatively latecomer in the market.
The SK Group affiliate joined the show for the second time since its first participation in 2013. It put much emphasis on its R&D achievements in high-nickel batteries such as NCM622 and 811.
|SK Innovation's booth (SK Innovation)
Samsung SDI caught visitors’ attention with the display of Rangerover Sports PHEV, electric scooter and kickboard.
It was the first time that Samsung showcased Landrover’s EV model instead of its longtime partner BMW at a public show.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)