[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Millennium Hilton Seoul’s all-day buffet dining restaurant Cafe 395 will feature a special Halloween-inspired dessert buffet station in addition to its usual buffet spread, from Saturday to Oct. 31.Creepy fingers cake, eyeball gelatin, witch cupcakes and much more will be prepared at the station, alongside jack-o’-lanterns and other Halloween decorations. Children who come dressed in a Halloween costume will receive a special gift.Cafe 395’s buffet is priced at 94,000 won per person at lunch and 99,000 won per person at dinner. For more information, call Cafe 395 at (02) 317-3234.Nine Tree Premier Hotel Insadong, a business hotel property under Parnas Hotel, opened to the public Wednesday.Located in Insadong, central Seoul, the newly minted hotel contains 301 rooms from the fifth to the 14th floors, restaurants for all-day dining, a rooftop bar, a rooftop garden and conference rooms. Its room portfolio is diverse, ranging from bunk beds to three-person rooms for family guests. The hotel is equipped with self-service locker rooms and kiosks that allow guests to check in and out themselves.For more inquiries or reservations, call Nine Tree Premier Hotel Insadong at (02) 6917-3099.Grand Hyatt Seoul’s all-day dining restaurant Terrace presents the Taste of Thailand promotion, featuring authentic Thai delicacies.For the promotion, the hotel has invited a Thai cuisine chef from an overseas Hyatt hotel to helm the kitchen. The chef will prepare diverse Thai dishes that may be unfamiliar to Koreans, such as por pia tod, fried spring rolls, yam nua yang, grilled beef salad, or green and red curry.The promotion runs until Oct. 30 and is priced between 76,000 and 101,000 won. For more information or reservation, call Terrace at (02) 799-8166.JW Marriott Seoul’s The Lounge presents the Gold Glam afternoon tea set for the fall season.It features six sweet desserts, two scones and seven other savory foods, made with sweet pumpkins and chestnuts.The foods will be served on a two-tier silverware tray designed by Greggio, an Italian tableware brand with more than 200 years of history. Coffee or tea will be prepared in a blue tea pot set designed by Richard Ginori.The promotion will be available until Nov. 30, priced at 42,000 won per person. For more information or reservation, call The Lounge at (02) 6282-6267.With the Busan Fireworks Festival taking place on Nov. 2, Park Hyatt Busan’s restaurants are gearing up for the big festival.Dining Room will offer a special dinner buffet featuring various grilled meats and fresh seafood, while modern French restaurant Living Room offers a premium six-course set menu. To highlight the festive occasion, all promotion deals offer unlimited beverages, including champagne for premium seats or wine and beer for others.The premium seat, including dining, costs 325,000 won per person, while a standard seat with either a limited view or without a view ranges 175,000 to 185,000 won.For more information, call Park Hyatt Busan at (051) 990-1234.