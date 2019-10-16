Crew from North Korean ship fall overboard near Japan: NHK

It was not clear if the broadcaster was referring to a member of the crew, more than one member of the crew or the vessel's entire crew. No further details were available in the NHK report.
|(Yonhap)
Japan's Coast Guard could not immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.
This month, Japan rescued about 60 North Korean crew members from a fishing boat that sank after it was involved in a crash with a Japanese patrol boat that was chasing it out of Japanese waters, the Coast Guard said. (Reuters)