SK Global Chemical showcases eco-friendly materials at K Show 2019

By Jung Min-kyung
  • Published : Oct 16, 2019 - 15:03
  • Updated : Oct 16, 2019 - 15:03

SK Global Chemical said Wednesday it is participating in a plastic and rubber trade fair in Germany to promote its packaging and automotive materials globally.

According to the chemical affiliate of energy giant SK Innovation, it is taking part in this year’s K Show in Germany’s western city of Dusseldorf from Wednesday to Oct. 23. 

SK Global Chemical promotes its eco-friendly materials at K Show in Dusseldorf on Wednesday. (SK Global Chemical)

The firm’s two key businesses are being promoted via separate booths with different themes: one-stop packaging solutions and eco-friendly, ultralight automotive solutions. The booths were planned and set up with its sister firm SK Chemicals.

At the packaging booth, multilayer films and six types of resins -- a thick organic substance produced by some trees, which is convertible to polymers -- are being exhibited.

The automotive section features high crystallinity poly propylene and polyolefin elastomers, and ethylene propylene diene rubbers -- materials used for eco-friendly auto production.

At the event, SK Global Chemical highlighted its recent decision to acquire French chemical firm Arkema’s functional polyolefins business, aimed at diversifying and boosting its business portfolio.

K Show is one of the largest global plastics and rubber exhibitions, alongside the US’ National Plastic Exhibition and China’s Chinaplas. It is held triennially in Dusseldorf. About 3,200 firms from 60 nations have signed up to participate this year.

By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)


