S. Korean parliamentary leader, Serbian president discuss investment issues

WORLD

South Korean parliamentary chief Moon Hee-sang had a meeting here Tuesday with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the nations, Moon‘s office said.



In the session at the presidential residence in the Serbian capital, National Assembly Speaker Moon stressed that the country can become the biggest magnet for South Korea’s investment in the Western Balkan region if it offers “strong support” for South Korean firms.



Moon noted that bilateral ties have continued to grow since the establishment of a formal diplomatic relationship in 1989.



“I hope that cooperation between the two countries will further expand and deepen” as they commemorate the 30th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, the speaker was quoted as saying.



He added South Korea is seeking win-win partnerships, especially in the IT sector.



The president replied that his country is trying to create investment-friendly conditions for South Korean businesses.



“We have a plan to provide strong support for South Korean investors,” he said, according to Moon‘s office.



He also made a request for President Moon Jae-in to visit Serbia “at an appropriate time.”



The speaker was on a visit to Belgrade for the 141st assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union. (Yonhap)