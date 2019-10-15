Go to Mobile Version

Ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk returns to law faculty

By Kim Arin
  • Published : Oct 15, 2019 - 17:36
  • Updated : Oct 15, 2019 - 17:38

Former Justice Minister Cho Kuk is returning to the faculty of Seoul National University School of Law.

According to the school on Tuesday, Cho faxed a request to return to his teaching job at the school around 6 p.m. Monday.

Earlier that afternoon, Cho announced his resignation as justice minister in a statement. President Moon Jae-in accepted the resignation at 5:38 p.m. 


Cho resigned as justice minister in a statement released 2 p.m. Monday. (Yonhap)

Cho’s request was approved by the dean’s office and the university’s vice president, the school said.

Laws on public education officials say when a professor at a national university is appointed to a government position, he or she is eligible to return to the faculty when the term of service ends.

Cho, who joined the faculty of SNU’s law school in April 2009, took a leave of absence from his teaching job from May 2017 to July 2019 to take up the post of senior secretary to the president for civil affairs. He extended the leave in September when he was appointed justice minister.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)


