Korean firms embrace cloud computing to be competitive

BUSINESS

With cloud computing technology advancing at a rapid pace, South Korean companies are also transforming the way they handle their data and operations.



SK Group’s IT service affiliate SK C&C said Monday it plans to convert 80 percent of its parent company’s business operations to a cloud-based system. For this, it has acquired about 20 percent stake in local cloud service provider Glucose.



The decision is designed to integrate Glucose’s Microsoft Azure cloud computing service with SK C&C’s ecosystem for massive data management. Cloud platforms of Amazon, Google and others will also be incorporated into SK C&C’s cloud ecosystem, the company said.



“By providing a multicloud environment that can fit our clients’ diverse needs, we are going to accelerate our digital transformation efforts,” said Lee Eung-sang, who leads SK C&C’s business strategic planning department.





