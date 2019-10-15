Benz joins mobility trend with new Mercedes-Benz Mobility Korea

The new entity by the mobility unit of the Daimler AG, which recently changed its name from Daimler Financial Services AG to Daimler Mobility AG, will focus on providing digitalized customer service and premium mobility products, MBMK said.
|(Mercedes-Benz Mobility Korea)
MBMK will kick off in Korea with the launch of a premium long-term car rental service, which will be available for registration at showrooms and online. One can get a quotation for the rental service at MBMK’s website www.mercedes-benz.co.kr/mobility.
The company said its rental service reflects the shifting consumer trend from owning cars to sharing them, amid growing innovative mobility around the world.
“Daimler Mobility AG already offers a wide range of vehicle-sharing services in the global market. As the Korean mobility industry is rapidly growing, MBMK plans to cater to these emerging customer demands,” said MBMK in a statement.
Meanwhile, the company has appointed Guillaume Fritz, a sales and marketing expert, as its managing director.
“Korea is a dynamic market, and we see many exciting opportunities to initiate innovative mobility services. With a strong focus on customer convenience and experience, we want to shape the future of mobility in Korea, with products and services that simplify our customers’ lives and mobility,” Fritz said in a statement.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)