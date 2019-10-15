[News brief] Teens booked in beating, extortion case

|(Yonhap)
The Incheon Samsan Police Station said Tuesday that it had booked three teenagers without detention the previous day on charges of “special robbery” and were seeking an arrest warrant for one of the three, a 15-year-old boy they described as the main culprit.
The term “special robbery” refers to a robbery where two or more people team up and threaten their victim.
Around 8:20 p.m. Monday, police say the teenagers met up with the man, 21, whom they had contacted via a chatting app, at a house in Bupyeong, Incheon. They say the teenagers beat the man, took photos of him naked and used the photos to extort 500,000 won ($422).
The alleged victim reported the crime to the police and the three suspects were apprehended in the vicinity soon afterward.
Police say the teenagers told them they had committed the crime to cover their living expenses.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)