Police officially book suspect in Hwaseong serial killings

NATIONAL

SUWON -- Police have officially booked Lee Chun-jae, a 56-year-old man already in jail for a separate crime, as a suspect in a series of infamous murders that took place in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, following his confession, officials said Monday.



The move could lead to the disclosure of his personal details and current appearance though he will not be punished for the killings as the statue of limitations has expired.





Lee Chun-jae's high school graduation picture (left) and the criminal montage at the time of the Hwaseong serial killings. (Yonhap)

Investigators booked Lee on rape and murder charges as he confessed to 14 murders and 30 cases of rape and attempted rape decades ago. He is currently serving a life sentence for raping and killing his sister-in-law in 1994."We will thoroughly investigate the Hwaseong case and verify the truth," a police official said on condition of anonymity.(Yonhap)