[Graphic News] New York world’s top financial center

WORLD

New York has extended its lead as the world’s top financial center, with London barely holding on to second place ahead of Hong Kong, as uncertainty over Brexit takes its toll on the UK capital, a Z/Yen Group survey showed.Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo, Beijing, Dubai, Shenzhen and Sydney make up the remainder of the top 10 centers, the Global Financial Centers Index said in a statement.South Korea’s two largest cities, Seoul and Busan, ranked Nos. 39 and 43, respectively.The GFCI index rated 114 financial centers, combining assessments from finance sector professionals with data. (Reuters)