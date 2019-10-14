Former consul general to Vietnam named new ambassador

|Former South Korean Consul General to Vietnam Park Noh-wan (Yonhap)
Currently ambassador for international relations to South Korea’s North Jeolla Province, Park was a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam and counselor of South Korea’s permanent delegation to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.
Park replaces Kim Do-hyun as Seoul’s chief envoy to the Southeast Asian nation.
In May, Kim was relieved of duties over allegations of power abuse against subordinates at the embassy.
The ministry also appointed Jang Myung-soo, an ambassador for international relations to North Chungcheong Province, as ambassador to Argentina.
Also on Monday, Cho Hyun, former vice minister of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, was appointed to head the South Korea’s permanent mission to the UN. He was tapped to the UN ambassador position last month.
Vice Consul General Park Seon-cheol will be consul general at Korean Consulate General in Nagoya, Japan.
Yoon Hee chan, director of the Overseas Koreans and Consular Affairs Bureau at the Foreign Ministry, was appointed consul general at the Korean Consulate General in Yokohama, Japan.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)