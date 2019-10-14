Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Former consul general to Vietnam named new ambassador

By Choi Si-young
  • Published : Oct 16, 2019 - 09:19
  • Updated : Oct 16, 2019 - 09:42

Former South Korean Consul General to Vietnam Park Noh-wan was appointed its next ambassador, Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.


Former South Korean Consul General to Vietnam Park Noh-wan (Yonhap)

Currently ambassador for international relations to South Korea’s North Jeolla Province, Park was a minister at the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam and counselor of South Korea’s permanent delegation to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Park replaces Kim Do-hyun as Seoul’s chief envoy to the Southeast Asian nation.

In May, Kim was relieved of duties over allegations of power abuse against subordinates at the embassy.

The ministry also appointed Jang Myung-soo, an ambassador for international relations to North Chungcheong Province, as ambassador to Argentina.

Also on Monday, Cho Hyun, former vice minister of Seoul’s Foreign Ministry, was appointed to head the South Korea’s permanent mission to the UN. He was tapped to the UN ambassador position last month.

Vice Consul General Park Seon-cheol will be consul general at Korean Consulate General in Nagoya, Japan.

Yoon Hee chan, director of the Overseas Koreans and Consular Affairs Bureau at the Foreign Ministry, was appointed consul general at the Korean Consulate General in Yokohama, Japan.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Yang Sung-jin
Tel : 02.727.0114