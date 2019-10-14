[Diplomatic circuit] ASEAN-Korea train to traverse S. Korea

“The program aims to promote people-centered connectivity between ASEAN and Korea under the overarching theme of People, Prosperity, and Peace. … The journey will be featuring on-board performances and city-specific events, covering topics relevant to the 3-P pillars of the New Southern Policy,” the ASEAN-Korea Center said in a statement. The policy’s 3-P pillars are people, prosperity and peace.
Organized by the ASEAN-Korea Center and hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the four-day train ride, themed “advancing together,” will be an official side event for the summit in November.
Some 140 representatives from ASEAN member countries encompassing top government officials, ambassadors, youth, multicultural families, performers and media professionals will board the ASEAN-Korea Train, joined by 60 people from Korea, the organization said.
The activity will kick off at Seoul Station early Wednesday morning and make stops at top tourist destinations such as Gyeongju, southern port city Busan and Gwangju.
