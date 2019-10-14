[News brief] Kazakh man suspected of hit-and-run extradited to Korea

|(Yonhap)
The suspect, whose name is being withheld, is accused of a hit-and-run accident at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, resulting in serious injuries to the victim. He fled to his home country via Uzbekistan the next morning.
He was an undocumented immigrant and did not have a driver’s license at the time of the accident, the police said.
An Interpol red notice was issued following a request by the Korean police. The suspect confessed to his crime after he was located.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)