[News brief] Kazakh man suspected of hit-and-run extradited to Korea

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A Kazakhstan national who fled the country after allegedly hitting a 7-year-old boy in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, with the vehicle he was driving was extradited to South Korea on Monday and handed over to Jinhae Police Station.The suspect, whose name is being withheld, is accused of a hit-and-run accident at around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 16, resulting in serious injuries to the victim. He fled to his home country via Uzbekistan the next morning.He was an undocumented immigrant and did not have a driver’s license at the time of the accident, the police said.An Interpol red notice was issued following a request by the Korean police. The suspect confessed to his crime after he was located.By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)