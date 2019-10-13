Justice minister’s wife to face court over alleged family corruption

NATIONAL

Court proceedings into the corruption scandal surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s family are slated for later this week, a Seoul court said Sunday.



According to Seoul Central District Court, the trial preparation hearing for Cho’s wife Chung Kyung-shim, 57, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday. Chung is not expected to appear at the pretrial hearing, which defendants are not obliged to attend.



On Saturday, the Seoul Central District prosecutors summoned Chung for the fourth time for questioning at 9 a.m. Saturday, and grilled her until 5:40 p.m. Her lawyers then requested a review of records, which lasted until 1:50 a.m. the next day.







Moon`s justice minister Cho Kuk speaks at The National Assembly on Sunday. (Yonhap)