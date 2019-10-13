Hanwha showcases defense technologies at US’ largest land power expo

BUSINESS

Hanwha’s exhibition booth is set up at the 2019 Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the US Army, which is being held from Monday to Wednesday in Washington. (Hanwha Corp.)

Hanwha Group’s defense units will showcase their latest technologies at North America’s largest land-power exposition in Washington this week, the company said Sunday.Hanwha Corp., Hanwha Defense and Hanwha Systems will share a booth at the 2019 Annual Meeting and Exposition of the Association of the US Army, which takes place from Monday to Wednesday, local time.In its ground system zone, Hanwha will present its newest technologies, such as the Redback armored car, which was shortlisted for Australia’s 5 trillion won ($4.2 billion) armored vehicle project last month.The firm will also exhibit a life-sized unmanned search vehicle and a next-generation anti-aircraft solution developed in response to small drone threats.In its defense electronics zone, Hanwha will showcase its new command control system and distributed mobile base station equipment.The company’s new command control system called C4I -- Command, Control, Communication, Computer and Intelligence -- is a network-based integrated solution for the future battlefield environment. Its interoperability capacity between systems enables support for united operations, according to the firm.The firm’s latest distributed mobile base station equipment DMC-LTE is specialized for military communication networks. It extends the network between base stations without separate transmission equipment, enabling multimedia transmission.Bernard Champoux, senior executive vice president of Hanwha Defense’s North American business division, said, “This year, Hanwha will present diverse solutions for modernization of existing weapon system at the exposition.”By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)