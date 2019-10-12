Justice minister's wife summoned on corruption allegations

NATIONAL

Prosecutors summoned the wife of Justice Minister Cho Kuk for the fourth time Saturday as part of a widening investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the minister's family.



Cho's wife, a professor surnamed Chung, faces allegations that she forged a college presidential citation to help her daughter gain admission to medical school and that her family made a dubious investment in a private equity fund.





(Yonhap)

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office summoned Chung at around 9:00 a.m. for the questioning. She was summoned for the third time on Tuesday.As on previous occasions, the prosecution called her in in a way that prevented her being exposed to the media.During the questioning, prosecutors are expected to probe deeper into allegations that Chung tried to destroy vidence.Based on the investigation, sources say the prosecution may consider seeking an arrest warrant against Chung next week.Prosecutors are being cautious, however, as a Seoul court on Wednesday refused to issue an arrest warrant for a younger brother of Cho in connection with a corruption investigation. (Yonhap)