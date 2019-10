LIFE&STYLE

(Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

Children pose for pictures with a contraption used for punishment in the Joseon era during the Haemieupseong Fortress Festival in Seosan, South Chungcheong Province, on Friday.The “juri” punishment, often featured in period dramas set in the era, involves breaking a person’s legs by tightening two pieces of wood.Running through Sunday, the festival introduces folk culture and the history of the fortress through performances and hands-on activities.The old Army post is a historical site where thousands of Catholics died in 1866 after being persecuted.By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)