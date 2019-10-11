Go to Mobile Version

Ruling party says allegations against chief prosecutor must be looked into

By Choi He-suk
  • Published : Oct 11, 2019 - 15:14
  • Updated : Oct 11, 2019 - 15:18

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday said that allegations raised against Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl must be looked into. 

Democratic Party floor leader Rep. Lee In-young. Yonhap

While declining to comment directly on the allegations raised in a report by Hankyoreh 21, Floor Leader Rep. Lee In-young said the matter should be dealt with.

“It cannot be left uninspected,” Lee said, when asked whether the party has plans to look into the matter Friday.

Lee, however, declined to comment on the issues raised in the news report.

Hankyoreh 21, a Korean weekly publication, reported that Yoon is allegedly linked to the scandal involving former Deputy Justice Minister Kim Hak-eui.

Kim is currently on trial, along with construction business owner Yoon Joong-cheon, for a number of charges, including sexual assault.

Yoon Joong-cheon allegedly provided Kim and other influential figures with sexual services and bribes at his vacation home in Gangwon Province. The Hankyoreh 21 report alleged that Yoon Seok-youl had been entertained by Yoon Joong-cheon at the property, citing unnamed sources.



By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)


