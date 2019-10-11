Railway services affected as 72-hour strike begins

This photo taken Oct. 10, 2019, shows an electronic signboard at Seoul Station displaying messages advising passengers to check their train schedules ahead of the railway labor strike. (Yonhap)

Railway services across South Korea are expected to be affected Friday and throughout the weekend as workers began a 72-hour strike demanding better working conditions.



Around 20 to 60 percent of passenger and cargo train services are forecast to be affected by the labor action, according to the Korea Railroad Corp. (KORAIL) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.





Intercity subway operations will be reduced to 88.1 percent of normal operations, while high-speed train services and the KTX bullet train will operate at 81.1 percent and 72.4 percent of the normal level, respectively.





Around 60 percent of the Saemaeul and Mugunghwa trains will be in operation, while cargo train operations will be most affected, with only 36.8 percent in service.





The Suseo High Speed Rail (SRT), embarking from Suseo Station in southern Seoul and arriving at the southeastern port city of Busan or the southwestern port city of Mokpo, will be unaffected.





The transportation ministry and KORAIL plan to add more trains to intercity subways and KTX trains to minimize the fallout from the service disruption.





It also plans to advise passengers to use buses for affected routes and prioritize exports and imports for cargo operations.





"We will refund all services that have been stalled due to the strike. Please check in advance whether the train you are using will be operating," a KORAIL official said.





The labor strike, which will run for 72 hours from 9 a.m.

The 19,000-member Korean Railway Workers' Union is demanding that KORAIL normalize allowances and raise pay by 4 percent. They are also calling for the employment of new employees to shorten working hours for current workers.





The unionized workers decided to strike in early September after 12 rounds of high-level and working-level talks that started in May fell through.





The union said they will launch another strike in November if their demands are not met. (Yonhap)

Friday to 9 a.m. Monday, is the first strike in three years following a 74-day strike between September and December 2016.