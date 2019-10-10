S. Korea to open 5G centers on K-pop

BUSINESS

Idol Group BTS (Big Hit Entertainment)

South Korea said Thursday that it will build two 5G experience centers in central Seoul to showcase K-pop and other cultural content through the latest technology.The centers near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul will provide interactive ways to imitate K-pop dances while providing such content as K-pop concerts and the changing of royal guards ceremony at Gyeongbok Palace.K-pop -- which mostly features choreographed singing and dancing by boy or girl groups -- has gained ground in not only Asia but Latin America, Europe and the United States in recent years.K-pop and the broader Korean Wave have resonated with young people around the world, burnishing South Korea's image as a cool country home to K-pop phenomenon BTS and "Gangnam Style," South Korean rapper Psy's 2012 mega-hit song.The government plans to inject another 20 billion won ($17 million) to make content that uses 5G technology.The number of 5G users in South Korea reached 1.91 million as of the end of July, just three months after the nation's three carriers -- SK Telecom Co., KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. -- rolled out the commercial 5G network, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Science and ICT. (Yonhap)