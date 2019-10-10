KITA chief to visit US to expand economic partnership

BUSINESS

KITA Chairman Kim Young-joo met with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Washington, DC, to discuss the mutual interests of the two countries’ trade in May. (KITA)

Korea International Trade Association said Thursday its Chairman Kim Young-ju is slated to visit the US next week to expand economic and trade cooperation.He will be accompanied by executives of eight Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics, Hyundai Motor, Posco and Hyosung during his four-day visit starting Monday.Kim will meet with Kelly Ann Shaw, Trump’s special assistant and senior director for international trade, to highlight the importance of the two nations as a security ally and economic partner.He is slated to call for an exemption from steep tariffs on imported automobiles based on Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act, and request cooperation to counter the trade protectionism of key trading partners such as Japan.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)