Korea Herald to host Biz Forum on corporate risks, solutions

BUSINESS

(The Korea Herald)

With the global trade wars intensifying and threatening to undermine economic growth, companies across the world are facing growing challenges.The trade wars have hurt the South Korean economy, denting business sentiments and complicating crisis management.Amid this rapidly changing business environment, The Korea Herald is hosting a forum Friday to discuss the growing corporate risks and possible solutions. The theme of the event is “Korea in crisis: How to survive in an era of trade wars and industrial risks.”Over 200 government officials, business representatives and leaders of foreign and domestic business associations will share their insights on how to understand, prevent and efficiently manage macroeconomic hazards and unexpected crises.Joh Sung-wook, chief of the Fair Trade Commission, and Kwon Pyung-oh, president and CEO of the Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency, will commence the forum with congratulatory messages.The official event will kick off with a keynote speech by, Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Dimitris Psillakis who is also chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, detailing the crisis and strategies for the Korean market from the perspective of foreign companies.Richard Levick, CEO of the Washington-based crisis management firm Levick, will give a presentation on the risks facing “connected” CEOs and how foreign companies can navigate the US regulatory and legal hurdles.Kim Hoh, founder of THE LAB h, will discuss crisis response communication and the art and science of crisis management.Lim Sung-taek, managing partner of Jipyong, will offer insights on how to establish a legal safety net.The forum takes place Friday at The Shilla Seoul from 7:50-11 a.m.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)