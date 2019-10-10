[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Nine Tree Premier Hotel Insadong, a business hotel property under Parnas Hotel, opened to the public Wednesday.Located in Insadong, central Seoul, the newly-minted hotel offers 301 rooms from the fifth to the 14th floors, restaurants for all-day dining, a rooftop bar, a rooftop garden and conference rooms. Its room portfolio is diverse, ranging from bunk beds to three-person rooms for family guests. The hotel is equipped with self-service locker rooms and kiosks that allow guests to check in and out themselves.For more inquiries or reservations, call Nine Tree Premier Hotel Insadong at (02) 6917-3099.Park Hyatt Seoul presents a suite room promotion, offering a 15 percent saving on regular suite rates with a complimentary bottle of red wine.A Park Suites room, featuring separated bed room and living room areas, will be offered at a starting price of 420,750 won. Guests will have free access to the hotel’s sauna, swimming pool and fitness facilities.The deal is available for bookings made until Nov. 14 for stays until Dec. 13. Reservations are available via Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1100.JW Marriott Seoul’s The Lounge presents Gold Glam afternoon tea set for the fall season.It features six sweet desserts, two scones and seven other savory foods, made with sweet pumpkins and chestnuts.The foods will be served on a two-tier silverware tray designed by Greggio, an Italian tableware brand with more than 200 years of history. Coffee or tea will be prepared in a blue tea pot set designed by Richard Ginori.From this fall, The Lounge will be filled with live piano music, featuring pianists from prestigious overseas music schools, arranged by the hotel’s Director of Sound Marketing Yoon Han.The promotion will be available until Nov. 30, priced at 42,000 won per person.For more information or reservation, call The Lounge at (02) 6282-6267.Andaz Seoul Gangnam presents a promotion for couples looking for ideas for an afternoon date.The promotion deal, offered for 50 couples on a first come first served basis, allows guests to use the swimming pool and the fitness studio in the afternoon. Also, it includes a dining set of seven tapas dishes, worth 110,000 won.Free valet parking is included, along with five hours of parking.For more information or reservations, call The Summer House at (02) 2193-1171.In celebration of Oktoberfest, Germany’s world famous beer festival, Millennium Hilton Seoul’s bar Oak Room will turn its happy hour barbecue into a Korean edition of the German festival.During the month of October, the buffet spread will feature schweishaxe (German toasted ham hock), traditional pretzels, German sausages, and more Bavarian delights, along with unlimited German Paulaner beer. The buffet is priced at 54,000 won per person. The happy hour barbecue buffet is offered weekdays from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.For more information, call Oak Room at (02) 317-3234.