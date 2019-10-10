Korea, Japan to discuss export controls at WTO on Friday

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

South Korea and Japan are slated to have bilateral consultations in Geneva on Friday, a first step toward resolving a trade dispute triggered by Japan’s export restrictions, officials said Thursday.Since Sept. 20, when Tokyo responded to Seoul’s request for bilateral consultations in accordance with the World Trade Organization’s rules, the two countries have discussed details such as dates and times through diplomatic channels and decided to send director-level representatives to Geneva to hold consultations, according to the Trade Ministry.Chung Hae-kwan, the director general in charge of legal affairs for the Trade Ministry, left for Geneva on Thursday morning to take part in the consultations.In principle, bilateral consultations should begin within 30 days of a request. On Sept. 11, Korea filed a complaint with the WTO requesting bilateral consultations to urge Japan to reverse its July 4 decision to impose tighter control of certain material shipments to Korea under its export control system.Three months ago, Japan tightened restrictions on exports to Korea of three high-tech materials: fluorinated polyimides, photoresists and hydrogen fluoride. Previously, Korea’s Supreme Court decided to hold Japanese companies liable for having taken advantage of forced labor during World War II, and the changes to its export control system are widely seen as a form of retaliation.If the two nations fail to agree in the bilateral consultations, the next step will be panel hearings. The Korean government may request the establishment of a panel within 60 days of its request for consultations. Since Korea filed its complaint Sept. 11, it can request the establishment of a panel Nov. 11.A Trade Ministry spokesperson said the Korean government will do its best to resolve the matter as soon as possible.It usually takes about 15 months for a WTO panel to make a decision, beginning from the start of bilateral consultations.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)