Probe into irregularities in Cho Kuk family foundation zeroes in on minister’s mother, brother

NATIONAL

A Seoul court on Wednesday refused to issue an arrest warrant for Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s younger brother, Cho Kwon. Prosecutors had sought the warrant over allegations of bribery and embezzlement via a school foundation owned and operated by the family.



The Seoul Central District Court said it would not authorize the arrest warrant in light of “the suspect’s health condition, his apparent admission of guilt and substantial evidence having already been collected.” The court also said some of the charges against him were “disputable.”



Cho’s brother had previously asked the court to change the date of his arrest warrant hearing, citing a herniated disk in his back. But prosecutors escorted him to Seoul after confirming he did not suffer from any health problems at a Busan hospital, where he was receiving treatment.



Prosecutors protested the court’s decision and said it would review whether to request the warrant again, given “the gravity of the accusations, and the degree of guilt having been substantiated by the suspect’s confession and other evidence.”



Cho Kwon is accused of filing two fraudulent lawsuits in 2006 and 2017 against the family foundation, Ungdong, where he served as the executive secretary.







Justice Minister Cho Kuk speaks during press conference held Tuesday. (Yonhap)