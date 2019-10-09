Coupang appoints ex-Federal Reserve governor to board of directors

The former senior US government official currently teaches at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. He is also a Shepard Family Distinguished Visiting Fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution.
|Kevin Warsh, a member of Coupang’s board of directors (Coupang)
“Coupang is at the frontier of innovation. The company’s growth has been impressive, and its customer experience is unmatched. I am honored to have joined the board, and look forward to helping Coupang founder and CEO, Bom Kim, to execute on his vision,” Warsh said via Coupang’s statement.
Coupang said Warsh’s s extensive experience in economics and finance will be supportive in Coupang making growth.
Prior to his appointment at Stanford, Warsh was a member of the Board of Governors of the US Federal Reserve System. He also served in an administrative governor role managing and overseeing the board’s operations, personnel and financial performance.
Previously, Warsh served as special assistant to the US president for economic policy and executive secretary of the White House National Economic Council.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)