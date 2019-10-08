NCSoft gives more info on Lineage2M launch

“We are not considering a simultaneous worldwide launch,” said Lee Sung-gu, a managing director at NCSoft, at a press event about the upcoming mobile massively multiplayer online role-playing game.
This is the first new game NCSoft will release in two years.
|The orb is a new weapon that will be available in the upcoming mobile game Lineage2M. (NCSoft)
The exact launch date has yet to be announced, but character creation will open Oct. 15 to give select users a head start.
Globally, in countries where the use of the latest mobile devices and networks are not widespread, Lineage2M will auto-optimize to fit the local specifications.
“There will be no problem playing the game, but we only hope that our users will use high-end devices so that they can experience the top-class graphics we built,” said Lee.
Lineage2M is built with Unreal Engine.
The game is independent from Lineage 2, the online computer game that preceded it, with new flying animals called wyverns and a new weapon called an orb.
Artificial intelligence is embedded in the behaviors of 30 boss monsters to make the game unpredictable and more challenging, Lineage2M’s developer Kim Nam-joon said.
Nexon’s V4 and Kakao Games’ Legendary Moonlight Sculptor are other games that will launch on an unspecified date in the fourth quarter.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)