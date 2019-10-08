Hyundai Card prepares for possible IPO

“We have sent such requests to financial institutions as part of an initial public offering process,” the firm's spokesperson Ha Young-jin told The Korea Herald.
“But at the current stage, it’s difficult to say that we’ll follow through the entire process. An IPO would be an opportunity to expand capital and bolster transparency,” he added.
|(Hyundai Card)
The firm sent the requests on Monday and expects responses by Oct. 22, according to Ha. It did not release details regarding the timeframe of the IPO and plans on how to list its shares.
Industry watchers believe Hyundai Card is valued at around 2.5 trillion won ($2.2 billion) and is considering an IPO to provide exit routes and help recover investments for its private equity fund investors. They project the IPO to debut on the benchmark Kospi next year, considering that such investors agree to exit following an average holding period of four to five years.
In 2017, Hong Kong-based Affinity Equity Partners, The Government of Singapore Investment Corp., more widely known as GIC, and Carlyle Group subsidiary AlpInvest respectively purchased nearly 10 percent, 9 percent and 5 percent stakes in Hyundai Card from GE Capital.
The deals put an end to the 12-year-old business partnership between Hyundai Motor Group and GE Capital via the launch of two joint ventures, Hyundai Card and Hyundai Capital, in 2004.
Hyundai Card’s largest shareholder is its sister company and the nation’s No.1 automaker Hyundai Motor with a 36.96 percent stake.
Hyundai Motor mentioned possible IPO plans involving Hyundai Card for the first time in its semiannual report released in August.
If Hyundai Card confirms its IPO debut, it will be the nation’s second card issuer to go public after Samsung Card in 2007.
But there are also concerns surrounding Hyundai Card’s possible IPO, with the nation’s credit card market weighed down by the government’s decision to cut card processing fees.
Hyundai Card’s operating profit fell 22 percent to 202.3 billion won on-year in 2018.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)