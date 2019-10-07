[Newsmaker] Cho Kuk probe takes center stage at parliamentary audit of prosecutors’ office

NATIONAL

Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office chief Bae Seong-beom responds to questions Monday during a parliamentary audit. (Yonhap)

A parliamentary audit of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office was the stage for a heated confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties Monday, now that the prosecution is leading the probe into corruption allegations surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk’s family.Ruling Democratic Party lawmakers accused the prosecution of conducting a “politically charged” and “biased” probe and of colluding with a main opposition Liberty Korea Party lawmaker.“The prosecution launched a probe into then-nominee Cho’s family Aug. 27, raiding some 30 places, and indicted the minister’s wife Sept. 6 -- the day of the confirmation hearing,” said Democratic Party Rep. Back Hye-ryun, calling the prosecution’s move “an attempt to defeat Cho’s nomination” and “a transgression against the president’s appointment decision.”Bae Seong-beom, chief of the Seoul prosecutors’ office, replied that the investigation was “not motivated by ulterior motives” but were based “solely on legal grounds.”Fellow Democratic Party Rep. Kim Jong-min problematized Liberty Korea Party Rep. Joo Kwang-deok’s choice to publicize a phone conversation between Cho and a prosecutor.“This is a kind of information that only a prosecutor could have provided,” Kim said.Joo denied accusations of receiving an insider tip-off about the justice minister’s controversial phone call.Rep. Joo had previously raised concerns about potential obstruction of justice when it was revealed Cho had spoken over the phone with a prosecutor on the scene of a search-and-seizure operation at the minister’s home Sept. 23.The conservative party lawmaker said he had elicited the information from Cho -- that the minister had admitted to telling an on-duty prosecutor to “to take it easy” over the phone while the raid was going on.The opposition party lawmakers also criticized the administration’s prosecution reform plans, which involve establishment of a separate investigative body to look into crimes that may have been committed by high-ranking public officials and their families.Liberty Korea Party Rep. Jeong Kab-yoon said, “As long as the president holds the authority to nominate the body’s top positions, the executive branch will wield influence over it.“The president should dismiss Cho, if reform is what he really seeks,” Jeong said.“Regardless of political leanings, people have gathered in shared outrage against the establishment, and in the passionate determination to restore justice in the society,” said minor opposition Bareun Mirae Party lawmaker Chae Yi-bai.“The current prosecution system needs reform, and the probe into the minister’s (Cho’s) family should be conducted just as rigorously.”The centrist conservative party lawmaker took issue with Cho’s family’s involvement in a private equity fund while the minister served at Cheong Wa Dae as senior presidential secretary for civil affairs.“This generates concerns of conflict at the highest level of the government,” Chae said. “I urge the prosecutors to conduct a thorough investigation into the matters.”By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)