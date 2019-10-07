Baroque music with French flair to grace stage in October

One of the groups, Les Arts Florissants, is a French ensemble founded in 1979 by William Christie. It is credited with efforts to revive 17th to mid-18th century European music.
|Les Arts Florissants (Julien Benhamou)
Christie, a conductor and harpsichordist, is often referred to as “a pioneer in the rediscovery of Baroque music” in France, introducing lesser-known French Baroque music pieces.
On Oct. 17, the ensemble will present Handel’s English-language oratorio “Messiah” at the Art Center Incheon. The choral work, written in 1741, is composed in the structure of an opera but without a dramatic dialogue.
|Les Violons du Roy (Atwood Photographie)
The newly built center boasts acoustics suitable for chamber music. It kicked off its 2019 season with a stage production of Haydn’s 1798 oratorio “The Creation” by La Fura dels Baus, an experimental theater group from Barcelona, Spain, in March.
The “Messiah” performance begins at 8 p.m. on Oct. 17. Tickets are priced from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.
Another highly anticipated presentation is slated for Oct. 29 at the LG Arts Center, with French-Canadian chamber orchestra Les Violons du Roy taking the stage.
The program includes Haydn’s Symphony No.83 in G minor “La Poule,” Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat major, K. 595 with pianist Marc-Andre Hamelin and Mozart’s Symphony No.40 in G minor, K. 550. The ensemble’s music director Jonathan Cohen will take the baton.
The chamber orchestra -- named after the celebrated court orchestra of French kings dubbed Les Vingt-quatre Violons du Roi -- was founded in 1984 by Bernard Labadie.
The ensemble is known for its exploration of Baroque and classical music using 17th- and 18th-century performance practices.
It is the orchestra’s first time visiting Korea for a recital.
The Oct. 29 performance will begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are priced between 40,000 won and 100,000 won.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)