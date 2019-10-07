[Diplomatic circuit] British Council in Korea holds dance workshop for seniors

NATIONAL

Seniors in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province, take part in a dance workshop led by Diane Amans (first from left), a leading performer in community dance, from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2. (British Council in Korea)

British community-dance professional Diane Amans led a dance workshop for seniors in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province, at the invitation of the British Council in Korea.The event held Sept. 25 to Oct. 2 aimed to promote healthy and “creative aging” through the arts as well as to foster arts programs here tailored for the older generation.“The British Council in Korea has held a number of arts projects by inviting UK professionals to share their inclusive approaches to arts. Inclusive approaches that ensure equal access to arts for marginalized groups, including people with disability or dementia and older people, will make a positive impact on people’s lives,” the council said in a statement.Led by Amans, a leading performer in community dance, some 20 participants, most of them farmers over the age of 60, participated in the workshop.Amans has managed dance projects in diverse community settings and trained staff in the arts, health and social care.On the last day of the workshop, participants showcased the result of two hours of dance lessons in celebration of the Day of Older Persons, the council said.By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)