N. Korea rules out talks with US until withdrawal of anti-North Korea policy

NATIONAL

North Korea said Sunday it does not have any willingness to talk with the United States again until Washington takes "practical measures for complete and irreversible withdrawal of hostile policy against" Pyongyang after their working-level talks broke down in Stockholm.





North Korean negotiator Kim Myong-gil reads statement outside the North Korean Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, Saturday. (AP-Yonhap)

In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency, the North's foreign ministry blamed Washington for "abusing" the US-North Korea talks for their own domestic politics and added that it is "groundless" to say that the two sides will meet again in a few weeks."The US did nothing to prepare for these negotiations, but only pursued their political interest by using the North Korea-US talks for their domestic politics," the statement said.Negotiators from the two sides met in Stockholm to resume denuclearization talks that had stalled since the collapse of February's second summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Kim Myong-gil, the North's chief negotiator, told reporters after meeting with his US counterpart, Stephen Biegun, that the talks broke down due to the failure of the US to come up with a new proposal. (Yonhap)