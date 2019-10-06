Go to Mobile Version

SK Plasma to export plasma-derived product to Brazil

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Oct 6, 2019 - 15:46
  • Updated : Oct 6, 2019 - 15:54

SK Plasma announced Sunday that the company has been selected as one of the suppliers for intravenous immunoglobulin to treat patients with antibody deficiencies, in a blood product bidding for 2020 by the Brazilian government.

According to the firm, the estimated export amount is to be around $20 million.

SK Plasma`s LIV-GAMMA SN (SK Plasma)

SK Plasma, which span off from SK Chemicals’ Life Science business in 2015, deals with plasma derived products that are medicines used to treat such diseases as congenital immunodeficiency diseases and hemophilia.

SK Plasma has been expanding its presence in Latin and South America including Peru, Dominica and Paraguay since 2016.

SK Plasma’s immunoglobulin product named LIV-GAMMA SN is one of the main plasma-derived products, used to reduce the risk of infection in individuals with poorly functioning immune systems.

According to MRB, a market research firm specializing in blood products, the estimated value of the whole Latin American market for blood products is around 1 trillion won as of 2016, with Brazil accounting for around 35 percent of that. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)


