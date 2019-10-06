[Monitor] Rosy prospects for Samsung Electronics’ Q3 earnings

South Korea’s tech giant Samsung Electronics is expected to see its third quarter earnings come in well over market consensus, according to forecast by Korea Investment & Securities. Next year’s operating profit will be even greater, the securities firm predicted in its report.
The revenue of Samsung in the latest quarter will be around 65.8 trillion won and its operating profit sime 7.4 trillion, each exceeding earlier predictions by 5 percent and 9 percent, respectively, the report said.
The buoyed earnings come on the back of improved demands for semiconductors, the report added. Samsung is to announce its estimated earnings for the third quarter on Tuesday. (khnews@heraldcorp.com)