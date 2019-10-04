Body of landslide victim found in Busan

NATIONAL

The body of a man buried in a landslide in the southern city of Busan was found Friday after 33 hours of rescue work, police said.He is the last of the four victims of the landslide that crashed a house and a restaurant early Thursday after heavy rain brought by Typhoon Mitag.The man, surnamed Kwon, and his parents were at his home at the time of the incident.The bodies of his father and the owner of the restaurant were pulled from the rubble late Thursday. His mother was found dead on Friday morning.The landslide occurred after the season's 18th typhoon hit South Korea's eastern and southern areas from late Wednesday until early Thursday.The typhoon is blamed for deaths of 11 people, including Kwon, with three others remaining missing, according to authorities. (Yonhap)